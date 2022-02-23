Janesville to become Wisconsin’s next Gigabit City

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Metronet announced Tuesday that the company will bring gigabit-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet service directly to homes and businesses in Janesville through a fully-funded multimillion-dollar investment.

“I’m so pleased that Metronet is investing in Janesville because every resident and business in our city should have access to the fastest-possible internet speeds for work, healthcare, school and to stay in touch with loved ones,” Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said. “Metronet’s services will connect our city to the world at light speed, positioning Janesville for strong growth.”

Metronet will start the two-year construction process this summer.

Only about 40% of households in the U.S. have access to a internet speeds that fiber optic networks can provide.

“Metronet is thrilled to soon deliver a future-proof internet infrastructure to Janesville residents and businesses,” Metronet CEO John Cinelli said. “Residents and businesses will soon have access to internet experiences of the future that will allow sparkling video streaming, glitch-free gaming, and crystal-clear virtual meetings. We are proud to soon be able to call Janesville a Gigabit City.”

Janesville residents and businesses can receive construction updates here. They will receive additional communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.