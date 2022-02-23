Janesville PD investigate stolen vehicle found covered in flames

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a stolen vehicle in Janesville was found completely covered in flames, police are enlisting the public’s help to find out more information.

The department posted on Facebook Tuesday that a black Ford Festiva was stolen in the early hours of Feb. 20 on the 500 block of South Jackson Street.

The vehicle was found early the next day on South River Street, consumed with fire.

Anyone with information on the suspected arson of a stolen vehicle is encouraged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

