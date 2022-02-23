Janesville school board unanimously ditches mask mandate

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Janesville public schools will not have to wear masks when they return to class on Thursday, but district officials would still like them to.

On Tuesday, the School District of Janesville voted unanimously, 8-0, to end the requirement that students, staff, and visitors wear facemasks in nearly all instances starting at 4 p.m. the next day. The move comes just over four months after the mandate went into effect.

Going forward, masks will be recommended.

The two exceptions which would require a mandate are: if someone had tested positive and was cleared to return to school, they must wear a mask for the next five days. Also, everyone must still wear a mask on the bus going to and from school as well as during school-sponsored athletic events and field trips.

On Wednesday, Madison Metropolitan School District announced it will pull its outdoor mask mandate at the end of the month, which coincides with the end of the Dane Co. mask mandate. However, district officials kept the indoor mandate in place, except during some activities and athletic events.

On Tuesday, Sun Prairie Area School District announced secondary students and staff would not be required to wear masks in school buildings once the Dane Co. order lets up. Elementary students and staff will need to wear masks until April 4, the week after spring break.

Verona Area School District announced on Monday that it would no longer be requiring masks in school buildings for those in grade K-12 on March 1. There will be different guidance for Pre-K students and staff released at a later date.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District revealed last week that it would switch to a policy where masks are “strongly recommended and encouraged,” but not required.

