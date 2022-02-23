Madison companies stay flexible during ice storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winter storms and ice-covered roads created hazardous commutes for people across Dane County, but it is a trip many avoided because of the new virtual infrastructure adopted by everyone at the start of the pandemic.

From law firms to PR and insurance companies, even select departments at hospitals, employees in many industries received the option to skip the ice-covered drive and work from home. It is a move made possible from months of working from home at the start of the pandemic.

“We have rooms set up with new technology that we haven’t had in the past where they’re able to connect with employees who might be working from home that day or who might be working in a different office location that day too,” said Employee Experience Manager at American Family Insurance Kris Roessler.

Roessler says the tools added over the past two years provide employees with a flexible work environment that fits their needs and schedules. That flexibility is what The Creative Company President Laura Gallagher says is key to a flourishing company.

“I think that when we can offer this sort of thing, why not give that to them, it gives them peace of mind, it gives them the ability to focus,” said Gallagher.

For employees like Hallie Heuser, who works at The Creative Company, the options improve the work environment and mental health for the employee when life events arise.

“Just knowing, ok, we’ll work from home; it just helps me mentally knowing I’m not letting my team down,” said Heuser.

“Everybody’s dealing with different things on a daily basis,” said Roessler. “So whatever it is we have the flexibility to adjust, and that’s a really great thing.”

