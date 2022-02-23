Madison officials remind residents of deadline to clear sidewalks of ice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the ice event winds down in Madison, city officials are reminding people that anything that has accumulated must be cleared from public sidewalks.

The City of Madison’s Building Inspection and Code Enforcement Director Matt Tucker stated that any snow, sleet or ice must be removed by noon on Wednesday.

People should use sand or another material to treat ice that cannot be eliminated, Tucker advised. He also asked residents to consider helping their neighbors who may not be able to remove the snow or ice.

There is free sand available at several locations in Madison.

