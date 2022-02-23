Advertisement

Man accused of stealing packages in Madison, including woman’s medical supplies

A 51-year-old man was arrested in downtown Madison after police allege he stole a woman’s...
A 51-year-old man was arrested in downtown Madison after police allege he stole a woman’s medical supplies.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in downtown Madison after police allege he stole packages, including one with a woman’s medical supplies inside.

According to an incident report released Tuesday, officers arrived on Feb. 9 to the 500 block of West Dayton Street for reports of stolen packages.

A woman and her son told police that packages with medical supplies inside had been taken. Police added that apartment staff also reported other residents having missing items.

An officer was able to get surveillance footage of the suspect in the building that day and noticed a few days later, on Feb. 11, that the same suspect was at the intersection of State Street and West Gilman Street.

Officers arrested the man and accused him of burglary, possession of cocaine and resisting and obstructing.

