Man accused of threatening Janesville clerk with a shotgun, demanding money

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man armed with a shotgun allegedly threatened a Janesville convenience store clerk and demanded money from them, police report Wednesday.

Officers arrived around 1 p.m. Tuesday to a store on the 1800 block of Beloit Avenue, according to the Janesville Police Department.

After the suspect demanded the money, police say he drove away from the scene in a vehicle.

Officers were able to find the suspect’s vehicle shortly after the robbery in a parking lot on Dupont Drive. Inside and near the vehicle, police reported finding the suspected shotgun used and evidence from the robbery.

A 28-year-old Walworth County man was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail. Police accuse him of armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

This is an ongoing investigation.

