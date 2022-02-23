Advertisement

Measure gives Wisconsin Legislature power over federal money

Meridian Township encouraging business owners to take advantage of grant money.
Meridian Township encouraging business owners to take advantage of grant money.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The power to spend federal money sent to Wisconsin would be taken away from the governor and given to the Legislature under a Republican-sponsored constitutional amendment up for approval in the state Assembly.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can’t veto the amendment.

Once passed by the Assembly on Wednesday, the full Legislature would have to approve it again next session before it would be put on a statewide ballot for voter consideration as soon as 2023.

The proposal would apply to all federal money that comes into Wisconsin, not just the money targeting coronavirus relief efforts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

A proposed law is expected to soon be re-introduced in the Kentucky legislature that would...
Assembly to vote on bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits
Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care worker
U.S. Capitol
Wisconsin Senate rejects, then passes, call for term limits
(FILE) The Wisconsin Assembly considers a bill that would raise the minimum smoking age from 18...
Assembly to take up bill raising age for tobacco to 21