Middleton school board to move forward with high school stadium renovation plan

Renderings for Middleton High School's new stadium complex.
Renderings for Middleton High School's new stadium complex.(Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton school district board approved a motion during its meeting last week to give funds toward a $8-12 million football stadium at the high school.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Board of Education revealed Tuesday that the Otto Breitenbach Football Stadium project is moving forward.

An alumnus of the high school has already pledged $5 million toward the project and the district will give up to $2 million. The Middleton-Cross Plains Education Foundation will help raise the remaining funds, which Executive Director Amber Kiggens-Leifheit explained was an exciting effort for all.

“The MCPASD partnership with the Education Foundation will support the efforts of the community and the school district in creating a stadium complex that is accessible to all and a centerpiece of athletic and activities performance excellence,” Kiggens-Leifheit said.

A group of alumni approached the district a few months ago with interest in bringing improvements to the stadium, officials noted.

MCPASD described its current facilities as “inadequate” and stated that the facility has fallen behind other schools in the region.

“Our students and community deserve up-to-date facilities within which they can compete and perform in a wide variety of pursuits,” stated Director of Information and Public Relations Shannon Valladolid.

The district noted it will cost $1.5 million to get the existing bathrooms up to ADA compliance. It will be approving the project in phases as the foundation raises money.

