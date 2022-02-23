MMSD to announce decision on mask wearing in schools Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District will announce its decision on mask wearing in schools Wednesday morning, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed with NBC15, following Dane Co.’s announcement last week to let its mandate expire at the end of the month.

Current MMSD guidance requires students and staff to wear masks inside of district buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Students and staff are also required to wear masks on buses, as well as outside for those grades 4K-8.

Dane County announced last week that it’s mask mandate would be expiring on March 1, prompting other districts in the area to make changes to their masking policies.

On Tuesday, Sun Prairie Area School District announced secondary students and staff would not be required to wear masks in school buildings once the Dane Co. order lets up. Elementary students and staff will need to wear masks until April 4, the week after spring break.

Verona Area School District announced on Monday that it would no longer be requiring masks in school buildings for those in grade K-12 on March 1. There will be different guidance for Pre-K students and staff released at a later date.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District revealed last week that it would switch to a policy where masks are “strongly recommended and encouraged,” but not required.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.