Advertisement

MMSD to lift outdoor mask mandate; indoor one stays in place

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene and Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced changes to its mask policies in light of the county-wide mandate expiring at the end of the month.

As soon as the current Dane Co. health order expires, MMSD will lift its mandate for all students when they are outside. Additionally, athletes, activity club members, and officials can also take off their masks indoors while actively competing, performing, and in other instances. Coaches and spectators will have to wear their masks, though.

Masks will still be required indoors through at least Spring Break. District officials will decide by April 15 if they will lift the mandate sometime after that.

MMSD explained the continuation of the indoor mandate by citing statistics that show a spike in cases after students return from an extended break.

Current MMSD guidance requires students and staff to wear masks inside of district buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Students and staff are also required to wear masks on buses, as well as outside for those grades 4K-8.

Dane County announced last week that it’s mask mandate would be expiring on March 1, prompting other districts in the area to make changes to their masking policies.

On Tuesday, Sun Prairie Area School District announced secondary students and staff would not be required to wear masks in school buildings once the Dane Co. order lets up. Elementary students and staff will need to wear masks until April 4, the week after spring break.

Verona Area School District announced on Monday that it would no longer be requiring masks in school buildings for those in grade K-12 on March 1. There will be different guidance for Pre-K students and staff released at a later date.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District revealed last week that it would switch to a policy where masks are “strongly recommended and encouraged,” but not required.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

Flannelfest returns to downtown Janesville
Flannelfest Craft Beer Experience returns to Janesville
Snow will be likely Thursday night with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation anticipated.
Cooler Conditions for Today
file image
High court won’t get involved in Wisconsin murder case
Madison companies stay flexible during ice storm
Madison companies stay flexible during ice storm