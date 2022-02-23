MMSD to lift outdoor mask mandate; indoor one stays in place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced changes to its mask policies in light of the county-wide mandate expiring at the end of the month.

As soon as the current Dane Co. health order expires, MMSD will lift its mandate for all students when they are outside. Additionally, athletes, activity club members, and officials can also take off their masks indoors while actively competing, performing, and in other instances. Coaches and spectators will have to wear their masks, though.

Masks will still be required indoors through at least Spring Break. District officials will decide by April 15 if they will lift the mandate sometime after that.

MMSD explained the continuation of the indoor mandate by citing statistics that show a spike in cases after students return from an extended break.

Current MMSD guidance requires students and staff to wear masks inside of district buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Students and staff are also required to wear masks on buses, as well as outside for those grades 4K-8.

Dane County announced last week that it’s mask mandate would be expiring on March 1, prompting other districts in the area to make changes to their masking policies.

On Tuesday, Sun Prairie Area School District announced secondary students and staff would not be required to wear masks in school buildings once the Dane Co. order lets up. Elementary students and staff will need to wear masks until April 4, the week after spring break.

Verona Area School District announced on Monday that it would no longer be requiring masks in school buildings for those in grade K-12 on March 1. There will be different guidance for Pre-K students and staff released at a later date.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District revealed last week that it would switch to a policy where masks are “strongly recommended and encouraged,” but not required.

