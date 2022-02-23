Advertisement

Packers GM: ‘We’ll know here shortly’ on Rodgers’ decision

FILE -Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the...
FILE -Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he’s not giving Aaron Rodgers any deadlines for when to decide on a possible return but believes the four-time MVP will reach a resolution soon.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he’s not giving Aaron Rodgers any deadlines on when to decide on a possible return, and he believes the four-time MVP will reach a resolution soon.

Rodgers has said he hasn’t made up his mind regarding his plans for next season and hasn’t ruled out returning to the Packers, retiring or requesting a trade.

Gutekunst says that “I feel confident we’ll know that shortly.”

Gutekunst acknowledges Rodgers’ decision will factor into other choices the Packers make as they build their roster for the 2022 season.

