Why the NBC15 Diaper Drive focuses on disposable diapers for families in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 has teamed up with The Village Diaper Bank for the second year to help combat diaper need in our community by collecting monetary donations online, as well as physical diapers at a number of drop off locations throughout Dane County.

NBC15 has received questions about cloth diapers and why this diaper drive focuses on collecting new and unused disposable diapers for families.

Village Diaper Bank Founder Megan Sollenberger said the organization is hoping to offer cloth diapers at some point in the future, but they don’t have demand for them right now.

“We’d love to offer it at some point, but not for the folks that we serve right now. We’re talking about a lot of individuals that are homeless, some that are living at or below the federal poverty line, and they live in buildings where there isn’t laundry, even in the building or in the complex,” Sollenberger said.

Sollenberger explained that the families they serve would need to go to the laundromat multiple times with a baby or toddler with them on the bus. She said this alternative is not conducive for families who are already struggling.

Additionally, Sollenberger said many daycare centers won’t accept cloth diapers during the day, so if families send their child to a childcare center, they need to provide disposables anyway.

Diaper need is when families are unable to afford an adequate supply of clean diapers for their kids. According to Village Diaper Bank founder and CEO Megan Sollenberger, one in three families are facing a diaper need.

“Most common benefit plans like SNAP, which was formerly Food Stamps, and WIC, which were designed for women, infants and children, those are both nutrition programs. So other essentials, like diapers and wipes, are not covered. That really leaves a huge gap for folks that are experiencing financial difficulty or other hardships in their lives,” Sollenberger said.

Sollenberger said last year, over 3,000 viewers donated on drive day last year.

For the next few days, you can help the Diaper Drive in four different ways:

donate diapers and wipes at 12 locations across Dane County, from Feb. 17-24th

donate diapers and wipes at our Feb. 24th “Drive-Thru Event” from 6 a.m. at 8 p.m. at The Village Diaper Bank, 21 Marsh Court, on Madison’s eastside

donate online anytime at NBC15.com/diapers

double your online donation during our Feb. 24th “Match Day.” Thanks to generous sponsors, the first $25,000 donated will be matched!

