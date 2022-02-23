Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate voting on Republican voting changes

(Ethan Miller | Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is moving ahead with a package of Republican-authored voting changes introduced after former President Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, measures that minority Democrats don’t have the votes to stop in the Legislature but that Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto.

Republicans also don’t have enough votes to override an Evers veto, making the votes this week largely about providing campaign fodder heading into November.

The Democratic governor is up for reelection in November and is being challenged by Republicans who want to overhaul election administration and who have questioned President Joe Biden’s win in the state.

