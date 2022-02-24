Body recovered from Butch’s Bar scene, remains sent to Madison for identification

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews have recovered the body of a male from the site of the Butch’s Bar fire in Sturgeon Bay.

The remains were taken to Madison for positive identification.

One tenant of the building remains missing. Crews are working on a plan to safely enter parts of the building to search the debris. Police said Wednesday that the missing person did not show up for work and officers have not been unable to make contact with the person.

On Wednesday, investigators spent the day removing small sections of the south wall of the historic building at 112 S 3rd Avenue and recovered the deceased male.

One renter was transported to a burn center Tuesday.

Roads around the scene of the fire remain closed Thursday as the investigation continues.

Here are the current closures:

South 3rd Avenue between Oregon Street and Michigan Street

Nebraska Street from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue

Alleys remain open with the exception of the alley behind Butch’s Bar.

There’s also a temporary flight restriction in place banning personal and commercial drones in the area. Public safety officials will be able to fly their drones to document the scene.

“We have a strong community that has come together to support those who have lost so much. We are working with the State Fire Marshall and Sturgeon Bay Police Department to complete the investigation, we hope to open roads and allow normal traffic in the near future. Again, Thank you for allowing us to complete this investigation without interference and to allow privacy for those who have lost so much,” reads a statement from Sturgeon Bay Fire Chief Tim Dietman.

The integrity of the building has made the search challenging. Crews fear that walls could collapse.

The building contained upper floor rental units, and nine of them were occupied.

A fundraiser has been established for people who were displaced by the fire. The fund is the Nicolet Bank - United Way of Door County - Butch’s Bar Fire Victims Relief Fund.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is working with local investigators on the cause of the fire.

