Death of Milwaukee man in police custody investigated

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An autopsy Thursday could reveal more about what caused the death of a 20-year-old Milwaukee man who was in police custody.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the man was pulled over for a traffic violation about 2 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Norman says shortly before 6 p.m., an officer at the District 5 police station where the man had been booked discovered he was in need of medical attention. Life-saving measures were taken, but the man later died.

Three Milwaukee police officers have been placed on standard administrative duty.

