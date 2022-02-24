Advertisement

Diaper Drive match begins now | You can also drop them off

Thursday is the final day for the second annual NBC15 Diaper Drive and we are ending this year with a bang!
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday is the final day for the second annual NBC15 Diaper Drive and we are ending this year with a bang!

Thanks to some very generous donors, the first $25,000 donated online between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. will go twice as far. They have pledged to match those donations.

NBC15 teamed up with the Village Diaper Bank for the Diaper Drive and, with their buying power, a single dollar donated will buy up to seven diapers.

Donations can be made online here.

All day, we will be at the Village Diaper Bank for a drive-through and drop-off event. They will be accepting new or unused diapers at their location at 29 Marsh Court from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Madison’s east side there are also seven locations across the region, at One Community Bank, Festival Foods, and Icki Sticki, as well as at Hilldale Mall, in the atrium outside of Macy’s.

