First Alert Day issued

Light Snow Accumulations
Next Snow Chance
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

After a chilly day, clouds are on the increase ahead of our next weathermaker. Look for lows tonight around 10 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies expected early Thursday, but dry conditions. Overcast skies will take over by the afternoon with flurries and snow showers developing by evening. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

Snow continues Thursday night into early Friday. Accumulations look to be in the 2-4 inch range for most locations. Lighter west with heavier east. Snow moves out early Friday with afternoon sunshine expected. Highs will top out in the middle 20s.

A calm stretch of weather will take over starting this weekend and lasting through much of next week. Outisde of a few periods of clouds, mostly sunny skies will prevail. Temperatures will moderate and climb a bit above normal into the 30s. overnight lows widely into the 20s.

