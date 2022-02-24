Advertisement

First Alert Day

v
Alerts
Alerts(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

A snow system moves through the area tonight into Friday morning. Light to moderate snow is expected with accumulations of 2-4 inches area wide. Travel will become treacherous into the Friday morning commute. Overnight lows expected into the middle teens. Snow will quickly move out Friday morning with a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. Highs into the middle 20s.

High pressure will move in for the weekend with moderating temperatures. Mostly sunny skies expected with highs on either side of freezing, which is seasonable for this time of year. A few weak impulses of energy will move through next week with some clouds at times. Otherwise, look for calm conditions and temperatures nearing 40 degrees as we welcome the month of March.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Man dies after falling through ice in Iowa Co.

Latest News

1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin late today and tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow likely late this afternoon and tonight
First Alert Day
First Alert Day
Next Snow Chance
First Alert Day issued
Snow will be likely Thursday night with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation anticipated.
Cooler Conditions for Today