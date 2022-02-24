MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

A snow system moves through the area tonight into Friday morning. Light to moderate snow is expected with accumulations of 2-4 inches area wide. Travel will become treacherous into the Friday morning commute. Overnight lows expected into the middle teens. Snow will quickly move out Friday morning with a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. Highs into the middle 20s.

High pressure will move in for the weekend with moderating temperatures. Mostly sunny skies expected with highs on either side of freezing, which is seasonable for this time of year. A few weak impulses of energy will move through next week with some clouds at times. Otherwise, look for calm conditions and temperatures nearing 40 degrees as we welcome the month of March.

