FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow likely late this afternoon and tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and developing low pressure will move in. This low is located over the lower Mississippi Valley this morning. It will move northeastward toward the eastern Great Lakes. Snow will be developing from southwest to northeast later this afternoon. It will continue into the night and roadways are expected to become snow covered and slippery. Snow will taper off to flurries after midnight. Total accumulation in most spots will be 2 to 3 inches with local totals possibly approaching 4 inches.

1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin late today and tonight. (wmtv)

Accumulating snow will be likely late today and tonight. (wmtv)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00pm today until 6:00am Friday. Highs are expected to reach the middle 20s this afternoon. By the tomorrow and through the weekend, high pressure will take over once again and sunshine will return. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30s both Saturday and Sunday. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day today and tonight due to accumulating snow leading to slippery roads.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow likely. High: 26. Winds E 5-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow likely. Low: 13. Wind: Bec. N 10.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 36.

