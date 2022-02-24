Advertisement

Icki Sticki owner provides shops for NBC15 Diaper Drive drop offs for personal reasons

NBC15 Diaper Drive
NBC15 Diaper Drive(WMTV)
By Maria Lisignoli
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With nearly one day left to donate to the NBC15 Diaper Drive, we check in with the generous businesses that have signed on as diaper drop off points. One business, Icki Sticki, in Verona and Mt. Horab, is participating in the second year of the drive.

Icki Sticki owner Jessica Jackson is proud to offer her ice cream and coffee shops as a drop off point.

“It’s so hard to be a mom, it’s so hard to you know, we kid, it’s the last thing you want to worry about is, you know, diapers for your kids. So, when I, when I found that they were doing this, I just wanted to help as much as I could. And I know I have the facility and we have the reach with customers that I jumped right on it and try to help as much as I can,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the communities in Verona and Mt. Horab are very family-oriented and eager to help when they see the diaper drop off boxes in the stores.

“We get a lot of people who’ve never even know heard about it before. So, when they come in for ice cream, they’ll see it like oh, you know, I’m going to come back and drop off diapers, they’ll drop it off through the drive thru. People just want to help,” Jackson said.

Jackson has four kids of her own and said that while she has been able to provide diapers for her kids, it is a struggle she remembers from her childhood all too well.

“I grew up on this oldest of six kids. My mom was a stay-at-home mom, and it was tough. I remember diapers and how expensive they were. So, if I can help it all or get the word out for people to help,” Jackson said.

The Icki Sticki in Verona is open from 9 am to 9 pm and the one in Mt. Horeb is open from 6 am to 9 pm.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

WI Assembly Passes Kayleigh's Law
Wisconsin Assembly passes lifetime restraining order bill for sexual assault survivors
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection now has a consistent supply of diapers.
Diaper bank partnership provides for babies in Waunakee
The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection now has a consistent supply of diapers.
Diaper bank partnership provides for babies in Waunakee
MMSD to lift outdoor mask mandate; indoor one stays in place