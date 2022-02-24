Icki Sticki owner provides shops for NBC15 Diaper Drive drop offs for personal reasons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With nearly one day left to donate to the NBC15 Diaper Drive, we check in with the generous businesses that have signed on as diaper drop off points. One business, Icki Sticki, in Verona and Mt. Horab, is participating in the second year of the drive.

Icki Sticki owner Jessica Jackson is proud to offer her ice cream and coffee shops as a drop off point.

“It’s so hard to be a mom, it’s so hard to you know, we kid, it’s the last thing you want to worry about is, you know, diapers for your kids. So, when I, when I found that they were doing this, I just wanted to help as much as I could. And I know I have the facility and we have the reach with customers that I jumped right on it and try to help as much as I can,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the communities in Verona and Mt. Horab are very family-oriented and eager to help when they see the diaper drop off boxes in the stores.

“We get a lot of people who’ve never even know heard about it before. So, when they come in for ice cream, they’ll see it like oh, you know, I’m going to come back and drop off diapers, they’ll drop it off through the drive thru. People just want to help,” Jackson said.

Jackson has four kids of her own and said that while she has been able to provide diapers for her kids, it is a struggle she remembers from her childhood all too well.

“I grew up on this oldest of six kids. My mom was a stay-at-home mom, and it was tough. I remember diapers and how expensive they were. So, if I can help it all or get the word out for people to help,” Jackson said.

The Icki Sticki in Verona is open from 9 am to 9 pm and the one in Mt. Horeb is open from 6 am to 9 pm.

