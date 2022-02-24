Janesville PD reports 40 year low crime rate, increase in police activity

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department saw a 40 year low crime rate in 2021, but an increase in overall police activity, Police Chief David Moore said at a press conference Wednesday.

According to the City of Janesville 2021 Crime Summary, violent crimes decreased by 2% in 2021, and property crimes decreased by 16%. Chief Moore credited the department’s positive relationship with the Janesville community for the decline.

“We’re so fortunate here in Janesville to have a supportive and trusting community, and really being a partner with the police department. that allows our policing efforts to be successful.” he said.

Police activity in Janesville, however, increased by 6% in 2021.

Human trafficking is another point of focus for the department following the a case in which a Beloit man, Cory Hereford was convicted of sex trafficking women and one teenage girl.

“I think if we ask ourselves ‘what is the most important thing in our lives?’ it’s our kids,” Chief Moore said. We recognize that that (human trafficking) is something that we need to put significant resources in.”

Following multiple retires, Chief Moore said the department is hiring and training ‘young’ and ‘energetic’ individuals with a passion for policing.

“If you look at our young police force, our young employees want to have a job with purpose, something that has meaning” he said. “We believe in our process here of getting the officers in, getting them trained up, getting them to be a good police officer.”

Janesville PD reported that activities are now starting to trend back to normal, pre-COVID levels.

