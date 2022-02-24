Advertisement

Madison, Dane Co. to get $20 million in state grants

High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison and Dane County will receive more than $20 million combined in state funds meant to expand affordable housing; boost economic, social, and cultural opportunities; and support business development and entrepreneurship.

The Evers Administration revealed the Neighborhood Investment Fund grants for the two local governments and provided details on how Madison plans to use some of the six million dollars it is getting.

The $21 million awarded to Wisconsin’s capital and its surrounding county nearly matches the $25 million that Milwaukee and Milwaukee Co. will receive under the same program. The Evers Administration announced those grants on Wednesday as well as nine million dollars for the City of Beloit.

“I often like to talk about connecting the dots and that’s exactly what these projects are all about. From housing to business development to workforce training, all of these issues are connected,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Madison is expected to use two million of the dollars it will receive to support the Bayview redevelopment project, a $52 million plan to provide housing options to 200 low-income residents and increase the number of people served by the neighborhood center. The other four million dollars will go to create and run a new public market. It will also go toward training and mentoring entrepreneurs and young businesses.

Dane Co. plans to divide its $14.8 million grant among three agencies:

  • The Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub, which will use its funds to for business development and supporting entrepreneurs.
  • The Center for Black Excellence and Culture to help it expand economic, social, and cultural opportunities.
  • A new building for Centro Hispano to expand workforce training and programming

“So, I am glad to award these funds to help local leaders and community-based organizations working together to continue to serve and bolster their neighborhoods, ensuring they don’t just recover but thrive,” Evers added.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Man dies after falling through ice in Iowa Co.

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Sens. Baldwin & Johnson denounce Russian attack on Ukraine
Less than 1/3 of Wisconsinites have received a booster shot
1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin late today and tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow likely late this afternoon and tonight
The Village Diaper Bank
Diaper Drive match begins now | You can also drop them off