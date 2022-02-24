Advertisement

Man charged in firefighter’s death found dead in Florida

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man charged with killing a Racine firefighter has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida.

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Lalor was found fatally shot in his Racine home Sunday, but investigators say he likely died on Friday.

A man described as a longtime friend, 51-year-old Peter Lui, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in Lalor’s death.

Police say a motive is unknown. Racine police say they were contacted Wednesday by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida who found the body of a man matching Lui’s description. His body has since been positively identified.

