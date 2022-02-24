MMSD provides diapers for 200 district families thanks to partnership with the Village Diaper Bank

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beneficiary of the Village Diaper Bank is the Madison Metropolitan School District. The head social worker says every month, the district gets diapers from the bank to distribute to families district wide. That equates to thousands of diapers every month. They say without this partnership, that need might not be met.

“What people don’t realize is that diapers are a privilege. Being able to provide diapers for your family is a high cost. And if you’re already having to provide food, shelter, childcare so you can work, that extra diaper cost is huge. So if you can save on that and provide for your family in a different way, it’s tremendously helpful for our families,” explains MMSD’s head social worker, Laura Glaub.

Glaub says the partnership with the Village Diaper Bank is fairly new, and because of events like NBC15′s Diaper Drive, that will allow the school to provide even more diapers to even more families who need the resource. Glaub says the need is there.

“Diapers are at the same level of food and shelter. It’s a top priority for basic needs. So we hear from our families in elementary, middle and high school, especially our student parents who need this resource, and now we can provide it,” says Glaub.

Today and tomorrow, you can help in four different ways, and donate to NBC15′s Diaper Drive:

donate diapers and wipes at 12 locations across Dane County, from Feb. 17-24th

donate diapers and wipes at our Feb. 24th “Drive-Thru Event” from 6 a.m. at 8 p.m. at The Village Diaper Bank, 21 Marsh Court, on Madison’s eastside

donate online anytime at NBC15.com/diapers

double your online donation during our Feb. 24th “Match Day.” Thanks to generous sponsors, the first $25,000 donated will be matched!

All proceeds benefit The Village Diaper Bank, which then provides those diapers and wipes for free to families in need. Families with immediate needs can access the diapers at area pantries or through partner agencies that work with residents on comprehensive case management.

The Village Diaper Bank can buy three diapers for every one you can buy at the store. And until the end of the day tomorrow, February 24, 2022, you can donate diapers at the following locations:

Festival Foods 810 E. Washington Ave Madison 53703 5am - 12am

One Community Bank 2580 Ironwood Dr Sun Prairie 53590 8am - 6pm

One Community Bank 1351 Water Wheel Dr Wauankee 53597 8am - 6pm

One Community Bank 1836 Aurora St. Middleton 53562 8am - 6pm

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N Midvale Blvd Madison 53705 10am - 8pm *Indoor atrium outside of Macy’s*

Icki Sticki - Mt. Horeb 1225 Springdale St. Mount Horeb 53572 6am - 9pm

Icki Sticki - Verona 103 S. Main St Verona 53593 9am - 9pm

Festival Foods 660 Hometown Cir Verona 53593 5am - 12am

One Community Bank 733 N. Main St Oregon 53575 8am - 6pm

One Community Bank 2401 Jackson St Stoughton 53589 8am - 6pm

One Community Bank 205 E. Washington St Stoughton 53589 8am - 6pm

One Community Bank 5990 Hwy 51 McFarland 53558 8am - 6pm

