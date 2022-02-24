More cities declare snow emergencies as snow moves in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As snow moves into southern Wisconsin cities, more cities are declaring winter weather and snow emergencies Sunday.

The declarations are typically designed to allow communities to plow their streets more easily and will either ask drivers to park on a certain side of the street or not to park on the street at all.

NBC15 will continue to update this list as more cities issue warnings about the weather and declare emergencies.

Beloit

All vehicles are barred, by law, from parking or standing on city streets until Friday at 3 p.m.. The police department or code enforcement can ticket or tow any violating vehicles – and the owners will have to pay the expense during the emergency.

Drivers are asked to park in a driveway or an approved parking lot, the locations of which are listed below. A map of designated snow emergency areas is available here.

The city also asks residents to remove any trash or recycling carts that may be cluttering the streets. Finally, everyone is encouraged to stay home, if possible, and if they do have to go out, to take extreme precautions.

Stoughton

For the next three nights, starting Thursday, parking in the City of Stoughton will be on an odd/even basis from midnight through 8 a.m.

The city explains that the side of the street on which a driver can park is dependent on the addresses on that street. If the addresses end with an odd number, drivers can park on that side of the street on odd number days; and vice versa for even numbered homes.

The emergency is slated to end at 8 a.m. on Feb. 27; however, it is subject to extensions or cancellation.

Sun Prairie

The City of Sun Prairie will bar drivers from parking on city streets for twelve hours starting Thursday at 8 p.m. Vehicles parked on the street between then and Friday at 8 a.m. will be subject to a $50 fine and could be towed.

The city is allowing drivers to park in municipal parking lots, park parking lots and on Merchant Square for the duration of the snow emergency.

An interactive map of parking locations is available here.

