More than $3 million invested into Wisconsin health equity efforts in COVID-19 vaccine access

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials announced more than $3 million in grants Wednesday for 43 organizations to promote health equity in COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Department of Health Services reports these organizations work to reduce socioeconomic or health inequalities. They will serve as messengers in their community to reach out to underserved populations about getting vaccinated against the virus.

DHS explained that communities of color have experienced disproportionately high rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death. Data from the agency indicate rates of vaccination are also lower for people of color.

Around 55.5% of white individuals in Wisconsin have completed their vaccine series, according to DHS. Around 38.1% of Black individuals, 60.7% of Asian individuals and 45.2% of American Indian individuals have also completed their series.

When comparing those whose ethnicity is Hispanic versus those who identify as not Hispanic, those rates are 51.3% and 58.9%, respectively.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake noted the funds will help share the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“These community-based organizations are vital partners in our efforts to meet people where they are, answer questions, and share accurate and reliable information about COVID-19,” Timberlake said.

100 Black Men of Madison, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Carter G. Woodson Scholarship and Community Service Foundation are among the list of recipients.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.