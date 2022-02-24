Advertisement

MUST SEE: One in custody after low-speed chase in stolen skid steer

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Appleton area man was taken into custody after a low-speed chase in a stolen skid steer.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody in Grand Chute and turned over to police in Appleton. Officers are recommending charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting.

At about 8 a.m., Grand Chute Police were called to help Appleton Police with the chase, which started in Appleton.

The skid steer entered Grand Chute from Capitol Drive and headed north on Gillett Street. The suspect then went west on Evergreen Drive before turning north on some railroad tracks.

Article continues below the video

The skid steer continued north on the tracks before going into a field behind some homes in the 4900 block of Gillett Street.

Police were able to take the man into custody there.

“The Grand Chute Police Department would like to thank the Grand Chute Fire Department, the Grand Chute Department of Public Works, the Appleton Police Department, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Canadian National Railroad for their assistance. All agencies involved worked together seamlessly to protect the property and lives of our community and bring a safe conclusion to this morning’s incident,” says Grand Chute Community Resource Officer Travis Waas.

Neighbors say they are baffled by the commotion. Viewer Sue Walbrun captured part of the wild morning on video and shared it with Action 2 News.

