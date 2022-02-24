Advertisement

Republican gubernatorial candidate Nicholson says Biden won

(NIKKI SHEFCHIK | Nicholson Campaign Website)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Kevin Nicholson says he believes President Joe Biden won Wisconsin, after earlier dodging the question.

Nicholson told WDJT-TV in Milwaukee in a story broadcast Wednesday that he thought Biden had won without naming him directly.

Nicholson says, “He’s declared the winner. I believe he won a messy, sloppy, messed up election.” Last week, when asked during another interview whether Biden had won, Nicholson did not directly answer the question.

Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that’s been confirmed following recounts, lawsuits and reviews.

