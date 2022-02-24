Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin tours Stoughton Trailers, promotes efforts to address supply chain issues

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Feb. 23, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin made a trip to Stoughton Wednesday to tour the facility at Stoughton Trailers and discuss her recent supply chain initiatives.

Stoughton Trailers is a supporter of Baldwin’s Supply Chain Resiliency Act, which aims to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks and prevent future disruptions by investing in American companies. The act — introduced by Baldwin last November — will invest in more American companies to ensure critical products are being made in America.

“We’ve really neglected our ‘Made in America’ and ‘by America’ economy for far too long.” Baldwin said. “It’s exposed us to shocks that leave us unable to produce and acquire things that we need.”

Many components of Baldwin’s Made in America legislation were also included in the COMPETES Act that passed in the House of Representatives earlier this month.

