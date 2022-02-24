Sen. Johnson denounces “Putin and his cronies,” calls for strength and resolve

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson denounced the attack on Ukraine by Russian forces last night, taking aim especially at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Johnson, who sits on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, declared Putin and those surrounding him were the only ones responsible for the conflict.

“They have stolen wealth from the Russian people, destabilized and done great harm to their European neighbors, and they’ve crossed another line that will yield untold horrors,” the Republican Senator continued.

Johnson urged European nations to “act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict.” As for the United States role in the conflict, he said America needs to support our NATO allies as well as all freedom loving people.”

“Weakness tempts tyrants and totalitarians to seek more power. People who only want to live in peace suffer the consequences,” he stated.

On Tuesday, Johnson accused President Joe Biden of weakening the country in a response to the President’s speech warning Russia not to invade its neighbor, pointing toward increased inflation, the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other policies.

“All these actions have weakened America, and our enemies have noticed. They are taking advantage of the Biden administration’s weakness,” he said at the time.

NBC15 News has also reached out to Sen. Tammy Baldwin for comment and add it to this story when available.

