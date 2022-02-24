Advertisement

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday.

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.

They found that women who performed routine activities like housework, cooking and gardening saw a reduced risk of heart disease.

They say self-care activities like showering can also be significantly beneficial for seniors’ cardiovascular health

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
More than $3 million invested into Wisconsin health equity efforts in COVID-19 vaccine access
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
Trial is underway for Brett Hankison, the former Louisville, Kentucky police officer charged in...
Hankinson trial begins in Breonna Taylor case