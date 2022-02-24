Advertisement

Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge pleads not guilty

Matiullah Matie appears in Marathon County Court for an initial appearance.
Matiullah Matie appears in Marathon County Court for an initial appearance.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old man who openly shared his experiences of coming to Wausau from Afghanistan as part of the refugee resettlement project has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault.

Matiullah Matie was arrested following an investigation. Thursday a $5,000 signature bond was set.

Wausau Police said on Feb. 2 a victim reported she was assaulted by Matie while in a vehicle on Wausau’s northeast side. The victim was identified as an acquaintance and was assisting Matie and his family in refugee resettlement. Court documents state Matie forcibly kissed the woman inappropriately touched her.

A one-day trial is scheduled for July. A clerical court appearance is set for next month.

Matie is the patriarch of one of two families that resettled in Wausau recently from Afghanistan. He shared his story with NewsChannel 7 for on-camera interviews that aired on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 during our newscasts.

