Wisconsin 5th state to call for convention on term limits

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers acknowledges the Wisconsin National Guard in a joint session of the...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers acknowledges the Wisconsin National Guard in a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August, left, R-Lake Geneva, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(andy manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has become the fifth state to call for a convention of the states to amend the U.S. Constitution with congressional term limits.

The state Assembly passed a resolution Thursday calling for the convention. The Senate passed the resolution early Wednesday morning.

The resolution does not say how many terms U.S. representatives and senators should be allowed to serve. It takes 34 states to call a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Wisconsin is one of 17 states that has passed a broader resolution calling a for a separate convention of states to amend the Constitution with term limits, a balanced budget requirement and limitations on the governor’s powers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

