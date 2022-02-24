Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans to send election bills to governor

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to send a dozen election and voting bills to Evers in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(andy manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to send a package of election and voting bills to Gov. Tony Evers in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Republicans argue the fast-tracked bills are in response to deficiencies identified by a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative group.

But the proposals up for final votes Thursday go far beyond those recommendations and would fundamentally change how votes are cast and elections are run in the battleground state.

That’s why Evers, a Democrat facing reelection in November, has all-but promised to veto them.

