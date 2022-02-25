Advertisement

Affordable Dental Care distributes dental care kits to local kids

Affordable Dental Care is partnering with Madison and Monona firefighters to help make dental...
Affordable Dental Care is partnering with Madison and Monona firefighters to help make dental health more accessible for everyone.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This month is National Kids Oral Health Month.

To celebrate, one nonprofit is trying to raise awareness about dental care for children.

Affordable Dental Care is partnering with Madison and Monona firefighters to help make dental health more accessible for everyone.

ADC focuses on providing dental care to uninsured and at-risk populations in Madison.

The organization gave out more than 400 free dental kits to One City Schools elementary students on Thursday.

“Dental care is really critical, and it’s so important for children to start developing healthy oral hygiene habits because otherwise, they start getting cavities, and they start developing problems early on,” Affordable Dental Care Executive Director Areli Estrada said.

ADC has been handing out these kits all month to elementary schools in the area.

ADC is emphasizing to kids and adults in the community that dental health is also important to overall health.

