Dodge Co. man sentenced for posting child pornography on a messaging app

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge County man was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after being convicted of sharing child pornography on an app, officials report.

According to the district attorney’s office in Dodge County, Department of Homeland Security analysts received information in February of 2020 that child pornography had been posted in a messaging app.

Investigators used subscriber information to determine that one of the IP addresses was tied to Bryan Hartley.

Officers continued, saying they searched the 40-year-old Horicon man’s home and found a flash drive with images and videos consistent with child pornography.

Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra denounced the crime.

“Viewing child pornography is a crime done in secret, but the damage to victims is public and ongoing,” Tienstra said. “This never-ending victimization is what merits a mandatory prison term.”

Hartley was sentenced for each of three counts of possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.