Gov. Evers announces grant program recipients

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers(WEAU)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers was at Madison College today announcing the five recipients of a grant program.

The $20 million Neighborhood Investment Grant Fund is part of a $650 million dollar grant Gov. Evers announced for the entire state.

The money includes redevelopment projects for affordable housing, investments into local businesses and expanding cultural opportunities in minority communities.

“Each one of these issues affects all the others. That’s why these investments and these projects, that’s what they’re all about. And I couldn’t be more happy to be here today to support them. All these issues are connected, and all of these are key to building the kind of future we want to see for our kids, for our state and for each other,” Gov. Evers said.

Gov. Evers said the grant money comes from the economic surplus to help people continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funded projects include the development or redevelopment of the following:

  • The Bayview Foundation’s housing and community center at the Triangle
  • The Madison Public Market
  • The Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub
  • Centro Hispano’s community center
  • The Center for Black Excellence and Culture

