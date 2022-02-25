Advertisement

Grant Co. authorities blame texting while driving for hit-and-run crash of mailbox

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville man allegedly destroyed a mailbox after he drove into it with his vehicle after police say he was texting and driving Thursday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call about a hit-and-run crash on the 300 block of Walnut Dell Road in the Township of Platteville around 2:15 p.m.

A vehicle was driving westbound when it went off on the north side of the road and struck a mailbox. The driver allegedly left the scene and didn’t stop.

The Platteville Police Department was able to locate the driver, a 29-year-old man. He was not injured, though his vehicle received minor damage.

The sheriff’s office noted the mailbox’s post was broken off at the base and the mailbox itself was demolished.

The driver told police he left the scene because he did not want to get a ticket, officials allege. He was cited for hit-and-run property adjacent to a highway and inattentive driving.

