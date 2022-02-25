Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s to help send Team Wisconsin athletes to 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s locations throughout Wisconsin for it’s 12th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation at any one of the 29 Jersey Mike’s locations to help nearly 70 local Team Wisconsin Athletes.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 30, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and to the local state programs attending the Games.

“We’ve been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike’s to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO Peter Cancro said. “We support the organization’s mission to foster inclusivity, and help its athletes shine on and off the field. I invite everyone to join us and celebrate our country’s Special Olympics athletes during Month of Giving.”

Jersey Mike’s hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $15 million raised for charity.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Orlando, Fla. from June 5-12. Athletes will compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and more.

Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states compete in the beloved Special Olympics USA Games. It is part of a global movement using sports to end discrimination and empower people with disabilities.

