Judge denies felony dismissal for Highland High School wrestler

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural high school wrestler will not be allowed to compete at the state championships this week because he is charged with felony stalking and, on Thursday, a judge rejected the 17-year-old’s attempt to drop the allegation.

Dorota and his attorney had requested Thursday’s hearing so that, if the judge dismissed the felony charge, the teen could compete in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Boys Wrestling State Championships. Per WIAA rules, athletes with pending felony charges are not allowed to compete.

The defense attorney representing Cal Dorota argued his client’s alleged actions did not fit the crime. The attorney, Brian Severson, claimed once Dorota was confronted with the unwanted behavior, he stopped. Severson claimed emotional distress may have been caused by others, but not by his client.

“He can’t control what other people do at that point and, if that causes further issue, it may be some other type of offense that the state could try to come up with. But it doesn’t fit stalking,” Severson argued.

The alleged victim’s parents disagree. They accuse Dorota of bullying their son and causing him extreme emotional harm. They said he was bullied non-stop and that Dorota repeatedly grabbed him in the genitals. According to the criminal complaint, they pulled their son from Highland High School and transferred him to another district.

“While you were packing the gym preparing for your hundredth win I was on the phone with the suicide prevention line,” the alleged victim’s mother said in court. “Our lives have forever changed. Can you say the same?”

Iowa County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Koehler ruled that there is enough reason for the stalking charges to remain, saying, “the complaint is sufficient to set forth a reasonable inference to reach probable cause that the defendant engaged in stalking,”

After denying the motion, the judge went ahead and set bail. Dorota was released on a $1,000 signature bond and returns to court in April.

A second Highland student faces similar allegations and is due in court on March 7 for the same charges.

