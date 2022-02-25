Advertisement

Lake Rescue Team rescues person who fell through ice

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, rescue teams were called to the area of John Nolen Dr. and S. Broom St.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Rescue Team was called for a person who fell through the ice early Wednesday morning, according to the City of Madison Fire Department.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, rescue teams were called to the area of John Nolen Dr. and S. Broom St.

Paramedics spotted the victim, East of Law Park several hundred feet from shore. The person was waving their arms and was in contact with the 911 Communications Center.

Dispatchers told the victim to stay still, after he told the call taker he could hear the ice cracking around him.

A member of the Lake Rescue Team wore an exposure suit and was tethered to a search rope, making their way across the ice to the victim.

It was found that the victim’s feet broke through a crack but landed on a shelf of ice just beneath the surface, according to Madison Fire.

The firefighter was able to coach the victim out of the hole and was able to walk him to shore.

The victim did not need EMS, and MPD assisted the victim to their residence, Madison Fire said.

