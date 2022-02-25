Advertisement

MPD: Search warrant finds three firearms, large quantities of ammunition, cash and drugs

The Madison Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence along the 8300 block of Blackwolf Drive Thursday morning.(Madison Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence along the 8300 block of Blackwolf Drive Thursday morning.

The warrant service was conducted around 8 a.m. Thursday to assist the Violent Crimes Unit in continuing an investigation of a weapons offense that occurred Sunday evening, according to Madison Police Department.

The search of the residence found three firearms and large quantities of ammunition, cash and drugs.

Two people were detained and potential charges will be pending an investigation, according to MPD.

Anyone who has information on the weapons office should contact the Madison Police Department Violent Crimes Unit tipline at 608-243-0550 or Madison Area CrimeStoppers at 608-266-6014.

