Officers shoot suspect after he allegedly opens fire in Milwaukee Police Dept. building lobby

A large police presence outside a Milwaukee police station, on Feb. 25, 2022.
A large police presence outside a Milwaukee police station, on Feb. 25, 2022.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Police Department officers shot and injured a man who opened fire in one of the city’s police departments Friday, according to TMJ4.

Milwaukee-based TMJ4 reports more than two dozen Milwaukee police officers were seen outside one of the city’s police stations Friday afternoon after reports of a shooting at its District 5 building.

The city’s police chief Jeffrey Norman told news agencies that a suspect entered the District 5 headquarters and opened fire, while community members were also inside. A Milwaukee officer returned fire, Norman continued, and the suspect ran away. Officers followed the suspect to the 2900 block of North 6th Street and fired multiple times, hitting the suspect.

The fire department confirmed to TMJ4 that the suspect, near 6th and Locust, was transported from the area around 3 p.m. with non-fatal injuries.

The officers are now on administrative leave and West Allis police is now investigating.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Keishon Tomas died at the District 5 building while in custody. TMJ4 reported that three officers were suspended on Friday in connection with his death.

