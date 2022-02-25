Sunny & Breezy Saturday; Quiet Next few Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After an active weather week, the weekend looks outstanding! Although on the chilly side, high-pressure will keep conditions calm & sunny over the entire area.

With a clearing sky, lows have dropped into the single-digits overnight. Wind chill readings may dip as low as zero-degrees at times this morning. Sunshine is back for this afternoon - with highs climbing into the lower and mid 30s. Winds will ramp up out of the SW - gusting as high as 30 mph. A cold front is expected to roll through tomorrow into Monday. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow afternoon, but no precipitation is expected. Highs on Sunday top out in the 30s with lows dropping into the teens first thing Monday.

Another weather-maker moves into the Midwest late Monday into Tuesday. This system will be lacking moisture - limiting precipitation chances. A few flurries cannot be completely ruled out. NW flow takes hold for the remainder of next week - keeping occasional cloud cover over the region. Highs will remain in the mid - upper 30s for this period.

The next chance of precipitation arrives late Friday into Saturday. Another low-pressure system may bring rain showers to much of southern Wisconsin. Exact timing and rainfall amounts will become clearer in the coming days.

