UW-Madison students plead for peace in Ukraine

A demonstrator at UW-Madison holds a "No War" sign showing support for Ukraine.
A demonstrator at UW-Madison holds a "No War" sign showing support for Ukraine.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a quiet and peaceful demonstration, UW-Madison students made their message for “no war” loud and clear.

This comes amid a Russian invasion on multiple fronts Thursday, with cities and military bases becoming the targets of airstrikes.

“Honestly I can’t concentrate on anything,” Anna Popovych, a graduate student, said, explaining why she joined the protest. “I felt like I need to be there just because this is the only thing I can think about today.”

Popovych said she spent most of her life in Kyiv and still has friends there.

“One of my friends said that the explosions are not as scary as the sirens that call you to go to the shelter,” she said. Some of her friends are trying to evacuate, she said, as others are hiding in bomb shelters.

Valeria Umanets, also at the protest, described feeling “helpless.”

“All I can do is just be here with a poster and ask my friends to join me in protesting what’s happening in Ukraine and show the public disapproval of President Putin’s actions that are absolutely inhumane and awful,” she said.

Umanets held a poster quoting Belarusian Journalist Svetlana Alexievich, in part, “There can’t be one heart for hatred and another for love.”

“We cannot compartmentalize that we support peace and at the same time be okay with one government attacking another one in the 21st century,” Umanets said.

