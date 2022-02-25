When the Dane Co. mandate ends, some places will require masks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the end of Dane County’s mask mandate just days away, health officials are reminding people there still are places they will have to wear a mask and that, just because the mandate is gone, that doesn’t mean you can’t wear one.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. published an article Thursday aimed at people expressing concerns about not only removing their masks, but also everyone else taking off theirs.

Meanwhile, UW Health posted a reminder on social media early Friday reminding the community that patients and visitors who are over five years old will still have to wear a face covering in its buildings. PHMDC echoed that in their release, noting that most hospitals and clinics will continue requiring masks.

Businesses are also free to set their own mask restrictions as well. So, just because masks are not required by the government, does not mean companies cannot implement their own policy. School districts, too, can set their mask rules. For example, MMSD recently revealed it would continue requiring face coverings indoors, while other school districts in the county will not.

The health agency also pointed out that federal guidelines continue to mandate masks on public transportation, such as buses, airports, taxis, and ridesharing services. The revised CDC guidelines, which offers many Americans in places of lower COVID-19 activity a chance to take off their masks, do not change those transportation guidelines.

PHMDC also reminds people who are worried about being around unmasked individuals that a high-quality mask, like an N95, can provide solid protection and directed them to page on their website for more information about the differences between masks.

