Close East race adds to Bucks’ urgency coming out of break

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo saves a ball from going out of bounds during the first...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo saves a ball from going out of bounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are coming out of the All-Star break knowing they’ve got work ahead just to earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bucks went into the weekend fourth in the East. They’re only three games behind the conference-leading Chicago Bulls but just 2 ½ games ahead of the seventh-place Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks play their first game since the All-Star break Saturday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

