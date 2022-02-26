Close East race adds to Bucks’ urgency coming out of break
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are coming out of the All-Star break knowing they’ve got work ahead just to earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
The Bucks went into the weekend fourth in the East. They’re only three games behind the conference-leading Chicago Bulls but just 2 ½ games ahead of the seventh-place Toronto Raptors.
The Bucks play their first game since the All-Star break Saturday when they host the Brooklyn Nets.
