Dane Co. puppy believed to be hit by car healing well after surgery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A puppy named Farley, who the Dane County Humane Society believe was hit by a car, is now healing and undergoing physical therapy after surgery.

In a video posted on Facebook, the humane society noted little Farley is undergoing physical therapy at HEAL Integrative Veterinary Center.

Dr. Lara Day, Farley’s physical therapist and owner of HEAL Integrative, explained what Farley is doing to get back in action.

“Farley is ready to work on some gentle weight-bearing exercises to remind him his back legs DO work and to help the bones heal,” said Day. “We have to make sure his muscles, especially his quadriceps, stay in good condition as they can shorten too much and stay contracted. Farley loved his treats and hugs and wanted to nap at the end!”

Farley was found on Buckeye Road in mid-January and had injuries to his mouth and nose. His mouth injuries were so bad, his upper jaw and tooth roots could be seen when his mouth was opened, DCHS said. The surgery he needed to fix his hind legs and care for him afterwards was expected to cost around $5,000, which DCHS put up a fund drive for. Donations from the community not only reached DCHS’s goal, but far exceeded it.

The new video of Farley shows him being able to walk around on all four legs and staff said they saw an improvement with him in a short amount of time.

He even had hydrotherapy- and looked extra cute doing it in a bright orange life vest.

However, DCHS said Farley had some healing complications after surgery that are not uncommon in his type of leg injuries. His walk may be a bit unusual, but he is still able to trot along.

Currently, the puppy is happy playing with his foster siblings and napping when he can. He will eventually be ready to find his furrever home with a loving family once veterinarians clear him.

