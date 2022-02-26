Gas prices expected to rise even more

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fear that Russia could cut off its crude oil supply is driving market gas prices higher.

Gas prices rose 4 cents overnight and 24 cents in February. Unleaded gas costs $3.23 per gallon and it’s more than $4 for premium fuel at some Madison gas stations.

Wisconsin AAA Public Affairs Director Nick Jarmusz said Russia is the third largest crude oil supplier in the world, so if they cut off their supply, the price could continue to rise. He said 80% of the price people pay for is based on crude oil prices, so if Russia takes away their supply, then there is less oil and more countries competing to purchase it.

“So it’s really more fears of that happening that’s pushing up the price of market oil right now,” Jarmusz said.

He shared that most people wonder when the gas price spike will stop.

”The answer to that is they probably will go higher,” Jarmusz said. “There’s really nothing that can be done to prevent that.”

The high prices impact Madison driver Johanna Heineman-Pieper. She drives a Ford truck.

”Just filling up three quarters of the tank was $78,” Heineman-Pieper said. “You feel the strain a lot more. When you see that low gas and low fuel light come on you just kind of cringe knowing that you’re going to have to pay eighty or ninety bucks.”

A rise in demand does not mean people should worry about supply. Jarmusz said Russia does not provide the United States with much oil.

”There is the potential that fear of such shortages could create shortages. Similar to what we saw where people were going, hoarding and stocking up on gas in the South and on the East Coast because they were concerned about shortages,” he said. “They actually created shortages that otherwise wouldn’t have happened.”

He suggested people drive slow, avoid reckless driving because it burns fuel faster and compare gas prices online.

“Shop smart,” he said. “Don’t drive around burning gas looking for cheaper gas. We have a great feature on our mobile app.”

”I don’t think we’re going to run out,” Heineman-Pieper said. “I don’t see a need to hoard it. Let’s just use it minimally and do what we can to try and keep the prices down.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.